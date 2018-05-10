10 Persons Killed, 2 Pregnant Women Shot In Anambra Cult Attack

It was bloodbath at the weekend in Obosi,Idemili North local Government Area of Anambra state when two prominent cult groups in the area, Baga and Aiye confraternities clashed, leaving ten of both members killed, two pregnant women shot, and scores of persons allegedly robbed.

While the police officer in charge of Obosi Police Division, Mr,Usham Ibrahim confirmed to DAILY POST that thirty two suspects were arrested, he added that “Only four persons were killed, and two pregnant women shot but did not die. The police brought the situation to normal, those arrested are currently being detained for further investigation ”

It was gathered that trouble started in the area when a bereaved family of a suspected cultist, identified as Friday Roll concluded plans for a funeral ceremony for her son who was allegedly killed by a rival Cult group, a process the Baga cult group allegedly vowed to stop.

Sources said having made the vow, the Baga cult group allegedly embarked on shooting spree in Ukpor community where they killed Aiye member and three others the same way.

”On the burial day, as the funeral ceremony was about to start, members of the Baga cult group made straight to where the corpse of its member was lying in state in the family compound in Obosi, and removed the corpse to where the Baga members were performing their own funeral rites in honour of their killed member: a development which the family saw as a slight but was handicapped to react to because of the weapons they carried.

The cultists were said to have gone berserk as they suddenly started shooting and robbing people, including blocking the roads, and ordered that nobody should touch the Corpse until they were done with it.

A police team that came to stop the mayhem, was said to have retreated on sighting the intimidating members of the cult group, but the state chairman of the Progressive Peoples Party, PPA, Chief Dan Igbokwubili told DAILY POST that, “More than ten cultists were shot dead when the two rival groups clashed in a burial ceremony in Obosi.”

-Punch