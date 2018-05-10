10 Things To Know About Davido’s New Private Jet

The trending news is that Nigeria’s music star, Davido, just acquired a private jet, specifically a Bombardier Challenger 605.

He posted an Instagram video of a receipt that bore some details of the aircraft. From what was captured from the receipt, the aircraft he acquired is a Challenger 605.

The musician also suggested in his post that the private aircraft is expected in the country in two weeks’ time.

Though the confirmation of the story is still very sketchy, however, here are a few things you need to know about the Challenger 605.

1. The Bombardier Challenger 605 business jet is produced by Bombardier Aerospace.

2. The CHALLENGER 605 was Introduced in 2006 as an upgrade to the Challenger 604.

3. The 605 offers several upgrades to the 604, including upgraded instrumentation to the Collins Proline 21 Avionics, a rounder tailcone, and larger cabin windows.

4.The Challenger 605 is a super midsized private jet that claims to match the operating costs of small aircraft.

5. It can achieve a high speed of 870 km/h (470 ktas) or 785 km/h (424 ktas) for long range cruise, and has a maximum range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km). With a cabin length of 25 feet, 7 inches (7.80 m).

6. It can accommodate 10 passengers in a standard configuration.

7. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association roughly 30 to 40+ of these aircraft (or it’s predecessors) have been sold each year for the past 15 years.

8. A brand new Bombardier Challenger 605 sells for approximately N9.7billion ($27m).

9. A “tokunbo” (used) 605s currently sells for about N5.4Billion ($15m) for 2008 vintage aircraft.

10. The total annual cost of maintaining a Bombardier Challenger 605 is about N1.3billion ($3,481,595) including market depreciation of ($1,240,920) or $5,342,974 including book depreciation of $3,102,300. Both figures include fixed costs per year of $724,861.

Source – Naijaloaded