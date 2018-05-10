10 Things You Would Definitely Know if You’re a Tenant in Lagos

While growing up under your parents roof especially if they own the house, there are certain thing you wouldn’t know then or wasn’t your business knowing. But when you grow up and move out to be your own boss, then you would begin to understand what it means to be an adult in Nigeria. If you live a big city such as Lagos, then you know that accommodation, Feeding and transportation are the three major demons your income will constantly face.

Being a tenant in Lagos is an experience on it own that you can’t buy from any market. You’re definitely going to come across some certain type of people you had no idea, existed before. The landlord, the agent and co-tenant.

Some Nigerians took to twitter to share some funny experience they have had with their tenant and believe me, you would certainly relate sharp, if you live in Nigeria and have a landlord.

See tweets below

When your landlord catches you in a 5-Star restaurant and you’re owing rent. 😂😂😂😂 #MyLandlordExperience pic.twitter.com/72o6SJCc8V — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) May 11, 2018

Dat moment u are doing house meeting nd u keep suggesting tinz to b done while owing 2yrs rent. Landlord b like #MyLandlordExperience pic.twitter.com/WyZZKbFgFw — Ur Village People 😈 (@Oktrendent) May 11, 2018

When you get back from work and your children told you the Landlord came to look for you more than 3 times.. #MylandlordExperience pic.twitter.com/s4jAmnNFF0 — Dee (@DEMOLAEXPOZE) May 11, 2018

My Landlord when you haven’t paid your electricity bill and you blasting Sarkodie’s “You Know Say Money No Be Problem” on loud speakers. #MyLandLordExperience pic.twitter.com/ivKvlJgEXX — Olayinka (@GalacticoHD) May 11, 2018

When Landlord starts hailing you cuz you are with a lady 🌚 #MylandlordExperience pic.twitter.com/srMChcB6lR — Olayinka (@GalacticoHD) May 11, 2018

Dat moment u pay ur landlord in advance. Landlord: Don't be like Iya Basira and are family o, jux continue in ur way #MyLandlordExperience pic.twitter.com/Ls6yY8vW1V — Ur Village People 😈 (@Oktrendent) May 11, 2018

When you just paid your rent, and your landlord tryna stop you on the walk way#MyLandlordExperience pic.twitter.com/xlHi6sm4mY — Ibright (@Ibright_jio) May 11, 2018

When you're tempted to hide the land use charge served your compound from the landlord, for the fear of not knowing what the new house rent will change to when he gets to see the letter #MyLandlordExperience — Luking (@drluke4all) May 11, 2018