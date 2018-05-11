11-year-old blind and crippled Girl dumped by her mother (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Benjamin Omini Itu has taken to the platform to share the sad tale of a blind and crippled little girl he came across.

Benjamin made a call to notable Nigerians to help the 11-year-old girl as she was reportedly abandoned by her mother.

When I got the call today about Miss MmeyeneAbasi Meaning (meaning I HAVE GOD), I knew I had to wrap up my business for the day and answer the CALL OF DESTINY.

MmeyeneAbasi is 11yrs old abandoned girl child whose mother felt she was not worth love, care and a proper home.

When I met her I had to fight off her only companions ;FLIES who feed off her hungry body because they find on her dirt and feaces since she SHITS ON HERSELF without the help of a wipe or wiper.

She was dumped on her partially blind grandmother when people.in the compound had gone to.church on a Sunday.

It takes her hours to do what it takes a 2yrs old child minutes to do.

While trying to.bath her today I felt she needed FUMIGATION.

She is covered in dirt and is gravely sick as you can see from her body.

Am taking the next 3 days off work until I find her help not just Medical care but also hygiene.

Share until we have reached the people whose heart God will touch to HOLD MY HAND and help this innocent child.

It was not her fault to be conceived

It was not her fault to survive evacuation

It was not her fault to be born

It should not be her fault to be loved and cared for

Thank you friends

