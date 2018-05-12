12-photos-prove-alex-best-dressed-stylish-female-housemate-bbnaija



BBNaija 2018 finalist, Alex has been serving us fashion goals ever since she left the house and we love every bit of it. She is truly the definition of graceful in her tall and slender build. There is absolutely no outfit she has worn ever since she left the house that did not look good on her. Her height also stands her out all the time.

We have some beautiful style photos below







1. Looking resplendent in black



2. Her casual look so dope