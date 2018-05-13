13 Makeup Photos Of Actress, Faithia Balogun That Show She Is An Ageless Beauty

Faithia Williams, Nollywood veteran actress has a fountain of youth flowing in her veins and she gives us reasons daily not to doubt this. Not only is she always glowing, clothes look good on her.
Also, her makeup artiste always does a good job and we appreciate it.
Check out her photos below.
1. Looking so ethereal
2. Another lovely one
3. This is so natural and lovely
