Local News

15-year-old Girl Cuts Open A Boy Face During Misunderstanding In Bayelsa (Photos)

A 15-year-old girl has reportedly stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the face at Anyama-Ijaw community in Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

An online user, who made the revelation and posted the pictures, said the girl stabbed the boy during a misunderstanding between them.

The matter had since been reported to the police.

See more photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Fresh Pictures Of President Buhari Looking Strong In The UK

Champions League: Salah Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of Finals

Drama As Wife Catches Husband And Girlfriend Boarding Plane For Romantic Trip (Video)

President Buhari Speaks On The Death Of CAN General Secretary, Musa Asake

Check Out How Iniesta Described Messi, Van Gaal, Ronaldinho, Guardiola, Others In One Sentence

At Least 3 Burnt To Death In Benue After 2 Tankers Crashed (Graphic Photos)

Sad! Brazilian Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out Of World Cup

Two Arsenal Coaches Suspended

How I Was Forced Me To Make Music I Don’t Like – Davido Trashes ‘Son of Mercy’ EP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *