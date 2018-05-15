Local News

15-year-old Girl Cuts Open A Boy’s Face During Misunderstanding In Bayelsa (Photos)

A 15-year-old girl has reportedly stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the face at Anyama-Ijaw community in Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

An online user, who made the revelation and posted the pictures, said the girl stabbed the boy during a misunderstanding between them.

The matter had since been reported to the police.

See more photos below;

