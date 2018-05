A 16-year-old girl identified as Sofiatou has been forced to discontinue her tailoring classes after getting pregnant.

According to the Programme Director at Kindle Africa Empowerment Initiative, Olorunfunmi Adebajo, the pregnant teenage girl who translates Yoruba to Egun language in the tailoring class – formed a habit of sleeping in class.

It was gathered that the girl has stopped her empowerment class according to tradition and has gone to the home of the man who got her pregnant. -Naij