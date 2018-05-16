$16b Power Project: Refer to Obasabjo andEFCC, ICPC to Initiate Probe – SERAP to Buhari

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to refer ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for probe.

This comes following a statement by President Buhari in Aso-Rock on Tuesday, where Mr President said. one of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars, on power. “Where is the power? Where is the power? And now we have to pay the debts.”

In the statement by Adetokunbo Mumuni, SERAP executive director, the organisation said while Buhari’s revelation was a welcome development, he should expand his searchlight beyond the Obasanjo government “by ensuring accountability and full recovery of the over N11 trillion squandered by the three administrations.”