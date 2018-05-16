$16bn on power: Come and Probe Me, Obasanjo Replies Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said a former president has questions to answer over the $16 billion power project. Buhari said this when he hosted the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) led by Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service. Buhari said:

“You know the rail was killed and one of the former heads of state was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars on power. Where is the power? Where is the power?”

Although the president did not mention the name of the ex-President, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has answered. In a statement credited to Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, released in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening. Obasanjo said;