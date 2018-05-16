$16bn on power: Speak up and defend Baba, Shehu Sani to those who worked under Obasanjo

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has weighed in on the latest face-off between President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo. President Buhari on Tuesday said a former president has questions to answer over the $16 billion power project, and in response Obasanjo says Buhari, spoke without correct information and based on ignorance

According to Mr Sani, those who served under the former president should have the courage to speak out and defend their Past Government. What he said via Twitter:

Now that the Present Baba Attacked the past Baba over Billions spent on Power project,I hope those who served the Past Baba will have the courage to speak out and defend their Past Government. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 22, 2018

Reactions from Nigerians on the platform

Not disputing that claim. But the present baba also keeps shielding corrupt persons with the broom, and that has been the case since decades ago. I dey enjoy the roforofo fight gaan — Nas (@Yincar) May 22, 2018

The present Baba and his Government will be remembered for living in the past for Good 4 years of their tenure — iamkunle (@k_fire7) May 22, 2018

the present baba is surrounded by those who served the past baba. They shld own up to their mismanagement while with d past baba — PRINCE ABDULKADIR M AGBOOLA (@princeagboola) May 22, 2018