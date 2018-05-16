Politics, Trending

$16bn on power: Speak up and defend Baba, Shehu Sani to those who worked under Obasanjo

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has weighed in on the latest face-off between President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo. President Buhari on Tuesday said  a former president  has questions to answer over the $16 billion power project, and in response Obasanjo says Buhari, spoke without correct information and based on ignorance

According to Mr Sani, those who served under the former president should have the courage to speak out and defend their Past Government. What he said via Twitter:

