‘2 Down, 98 Years to Go!’ – Toolz Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Tunde Demuren

Happy wedding anniversary, Toolz!
Today, the famous OAP took to her Instagram to share a collage of her wedding photos with her husband Tunde Demuren, with heartwarming caption that read:
“2 down 98 years to go!!!!
Happy 2nd Anniversary to us @captdemuren
No long talk necessary…
Love you like Trump loves Putin/Twitter!!!
Team #TSquare forever! #GodsGotUs#NewChapters“
This comes weeks after she talked about dealing with the loss of her baby in an interview with Genevieve Magazine in which she talked about recuperating after a stillbirth.
However, the OAP is super and looks forward to sharing more years with her darling husband and fans are super happy for her.
See her post below.
-Olisa