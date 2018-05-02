2 Ritualists Caught With A Corpse In Ijebu Brutalized By Vigilante (Graphic Photos)

The two culprits

According to one Suleiman Oshiotare who is a social media users, two ritualists were caught in Ijebu by the vigilante after they slaughtered in man and wrapped him in a sack.

Here is what he shared on Facebook:

‘Vigilante in ijebu caught two boys suspected to be ritualist who slaughtered a man and fold him inside a sack waiting for their clients to come and receive the package.

According to an eye witness that the man is a member of a church in that area he was asked to fumigate the church before morning time that was where those ritualist sighted him and he was alone they went straight for him slaughtered him and fold him inside a white, they got caught when they were trying to hide the sack inside bush’.

See more photos:

