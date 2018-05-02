Local News

2 Ritualists Caught With A Corpse In Ijebu Brutalized By Vigilante (Graphic Photos)

 

The two culprits

According to one Suleiman Oshiotare who is a social media users, two ritualists were caught in Ijebu by the vigilante after they slaughtered in man and wrapped him in a sack.

Here is what he shared on Facebook:

‘Vigilante in ijebu caught two boys suspected to be ritualist who slaughtered a man and fold him inside a sack waiting for their clients to come and receive the  package.

According to an eye witness that the man is a member of a church in that area he was asked to fumigate the church before morning time that was where those ritualist sighted him and he was alone they went straight for him slaughtered him and fold him inside a white, they got caught when they were trying to hide the sack inside bush’.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Three Policemen Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Abduct Syrian National In Sokoto (Photo)

Davido’s Reaction To Girlfriend, Chioma’s New Photo Is Everything

Wedding Reception Turns To Violent Street Fight As Angry Guests Trade Heavy Blows (Photos)

Arsenal On The Verge Of Making First Signing After Wenger’s Exit As Arteta Prepares To Take Over

Fire For Fire: Nigeria Air Force Neutralises Fleeing Insurgents In Borno With Powerful Air Strikes

Again, Saraki Orders IGP, Idris To Appear Before It

Drug Abuse: Aisha Buhari Speaks On Codeine, Others

Chelsea Hit With FA Fine After Huddersfield Fracas

Man Stabs Beautiful 19-Year-Old Girl To Death For Refusing To Date Him (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *