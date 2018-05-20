20 Eiye Cultists Arrested During Initiation In Ikorodu Lagos



Police in Lagos today said it arrested seven underage and 13 others suspected to be cultists in raids conducted at Ikorodu and Lagos Island.

Imohimi Edgal disclosed this during a briefing at the command headquarters in Ikeja, expressing concerns about the membership of children and teenagers in various cult groups, adding that they were usually lured by friends who invited them for parties.







Edgal said Hassan Olaniyi, 20, Afolabi Muiz, 18, alleged kingpin Wahab Moshood, 26, and Ajenifuja Damola were arrested by the Officer in Charge of Anti-Cultism unit, Godwin Agbegbe, a Superintendent of Police (SP) following distress call that members of Eiye cult group were terrorising residents of Ejinirin-Iworo.

He said the police recovered three cutlasses and two sharp knives from the suspects.

“Similarly, Lekan David, 24, Eko John, 19, Kudus Idris, 17, Shakiru Ademode, Ibrahim Waheed, 17, Adebowale Uthman, 17,

Yusuf Wale, 17, Abimbola Gbadamosi, 17, Rahman Adepoju, 18, Alabi Abidemi, 18, Seun Giwa, 23, Ganiyu Babatunde, 16 and Liyasu Azeez, 16, were arrested by a team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Igbogbo, Isa Lawan, a Chief Superintendent (CSP).

“The command received information that a cult group would gather at Bayeku in Igbogbo to initiate new members. An undercover team was mobilised to the location and the suspects arrested.