2000 Women Apply To Be Millionaire’s Wife As ‘Broke’ Student Finally Wins (Photos)

The oil tycoon and the student who won position of his wife (Picture: east2west)

A 29-year-old female student, has won a bizarre TV game show to marry a 55-year-old Russian oil tycoon, according to Metro UK.

The show, called ‘Millionaire for Marriage’, saw Konstantin Scherbinin let his children decide who his sixth bride will be. And they chose Yulia Sveshnikova to be their new stepmother out of 2,000 hopefuls.

Scherbinin has five children, aged between 16 and 35, and two are older than Yulia, who will join him in Dubai on their honeymoon. The show says she will now split her time between his luxury homes in Moscow and Los Angeles, enjoying his fleet of cars, yacht and private jet.

Yulia Sveshnikova shows off her new ring (Picture: east2west)

Yulia said she arrived in Moscow three years ago with no money from Khabarovsk, a remote city in eastern Siberia.

Since then she has become a student and works part time as an events manager. ‘I am a fearless person,’ she told the audience.

‘I made up my mind to move to Moscow and just did it, arriving with empty pockets.’ She added: ‘Not everyone would dare to do this.’

Showing off her £36,500 diamond ring, she boasted: ‘Yes! Today I won. Here is my ring. I am the winner. I won.

Konstantin Scherbinin (left) with his five children (Picture: east2west)

‘That’s it. I did well. Who did well? I did.’ Her new beau said she is ‘very spectacular’ but feared there would be ‘conflicts’ with his kids, despite them choosing her.

‘My kids are all that I have for now. But today I chose you. I have never had a girl like you,’ he said.

The multi-millionaire later told viewers: ‘I’m incredibly happy because finally, I’ve met a woman who doesn’t need my money, but needs my heart.’

Yulia beat two other finalists Maria Praim, 30, and Anna Kim, 34.

The show’s contestants were given a few seconds to stand in front of the tycoon’s children, who looked them up and down, before rejecting or accepting them.

One hopeful called Olga Zykova, aged over 40, was given short shrift by his 16-year-old daughter Alexandra. ‘What is she doing on this show?’ she asked. ‘Dad loves young and hot ones. I think he’ll get bored with her.’

While daughter Sofia, 20, called at 6ft 2 inch volleyball player a ‘freak’.

