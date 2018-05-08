2018 MET Gala Awards: Best-dressed Celebrities (Photos)

The 2018 MET Gala Awards held last night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Celebrities were out in full force for the annual event which is one of the most anticipated annual fashion show that springs up fashion looks.

This year, celebrities didn’t disappoint in incorporating the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ in their glam attires.

Nailing the event’s most controversial theme today, these celebs gave us high-fashion and their most sacred looks.

Rihanna

Dubbed Pope Rihanna for the night, the Barbadian pop queen courted bold controversy as she donned a Maison Margiela by John Galliano.

Kim Kardashian West

The reality star kept it simple but curvy in a gold Versace dress sporting two emblazoned crosses in keeping to the theme.

She kept her hair in a high ponytail with a gold chain and cross pendant to nail her look.

Jennifer Lopez

The 48 year old wowed in a bejeweled black, Balmain dress featuring a thigh high slit, furry long tail and a bold cross across her cleavage.

Priyanka Chopra

Former beauty queen turned actress stunned in a Ralph Lauren Collection custom.

Priyanka rocked the fitted burgundy dress with a trailing cape and a jeweled head-shoulder piece.

Cardi B

The rapper glowed in a custom made Moschino dress with a bedazzled head gear.

The glittering dress, which puts her ample bosom on display, showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

Solange Knowles

Beyoncé was a ‘no show’ at the Met Gala show but Solange was a proper representation of the Knowles sisters.

The 31 year old opted for a structural black Iris van Herpen dress.

She combined the latex dress with a stunning halo headgear with a black du-rag.

Zendaya

Everyone knows Zendaya is a queen, and for last night’s Met Gala, she took that descriptor literally.

The evening’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” inspired the singer and actress to don the armor of one of Catholicism’s most famed icons: Saint Joan of Arc.

Her custom metallic Versace gown features an armored neck-and-shoulder piece, sparkling chainmail, a spiked belt, and a modest train. Zendaya also adopted a cropped wig in the style of The Maid of Orléans’ famous bob.

Lily Collins

Lily made a simple but stunning appearance in a black gossamer Givency dress.

The actress went for a jeweled gothic eye makeup and purple lips.

She transformed her hair into a sculptural updo with a futuristic crown to round off her look.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi made a dazzling show in a Versace dress featuring stain glass window-inspired details which was in reminiscent of an ancient cathedral.

She kept her hair sleek center-part waves across her back, showing off her long legs in the high slit.

Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther star went for a princely look in a priest inspired Versace outfit.

He donned an intricately embellished ivory cape with a matching three-piece suit and gold shoes.

Ariana Grande

For her first Met Gala appearance, Ariana wore a custom made Vera Wang gown

The singer’s ball gown featured an all-over print of the Sistine Chapel.

She glammed up her look with her signature long pony tail accessorized with a frilly golden hair bow

Grande teased the religious inspiration likely behind her look hours before debuting on the Met Gala red carpet when she posted Michelangelo’s painting of The Last Judgement found covering the wall of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to her Instagram account.

Bella Hadid

The model wore a Chrome Hearts x Garett Pugh outfit which comprises black latex corset, a long black skirt featuring crosses at the bottom.

The 21-year-old rounded off her looks in a black coat with high collar and sculptural sleeves.

She styled her hair in a neat bun, accessorizing with a headpiece weighing 10 pounds.

Rita Ora

Rita sported a colorful Prada dress capped with sequined gloves and a headpiece that reportedly took three days to make.

The sheer black dress featured a sequined skirt with a tulle skirt that went in a train.

Blake Lively

The actress made a show stopping appearance in a regal, bejeweled custom Versace gown.

She sported $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including a custom made halo headpiece with other 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds.

Other celebs who made it to the best dressed list with their glittering outfits are Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, Madonna, Rita Ora and Lily Collins.

The list also includes Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Kendall Jenner Winnie Harlow, Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez, Eiza Gonzalez, Tessa Thompson, Janelle Monae, Laura Dern, Carid B, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Olivia Munn, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jasmine Sanders and Katy Perry.

