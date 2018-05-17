Local News

2018 World Cup: Onyekuru Angry After Super Eagles Snub

 

Henry Onyekuru

Nigerian forward, Henry Onyekuru, is furious with Belgian club Anderlecht, after he was left out of Gernot Rohr’s preliminary 30-man World Cup squad announced on Monday

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Onyekuru, who is on loan from Everton, was also very angry on Sunday evening when he was axed from Anderlecht’s provisional squad against Gent in the playoffs and told to sit in the stands.

The striker feels he missed the last opportunity to prove his fitness to Rohr and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), before they released the squad list.

This development could affect Onyekuru’s mind about extending his stay in Brussels, despite the club reaching an agreement with Everton over a fresh loan deal.

It is also understood that the player does not have a cordial relationship with Anderlecht manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who has often criticized him for not playing to instructions.

Onyekuru has scored ten goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2019 Presidency: PDP Shops For Serving Governor

7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar At Parallel Market

Bank Worker, Policeman Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Popular Bank In Ekiti State (Photos)

My Body Na Ebeano – Peter Okoye Goes Shirtless In New Photo

BBNaija: Teddy-A Wins ‘Best Big Brother Housemate 2018’ Award At Super Play Pool Party (Photos)

Massive Crowd As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Storms IDP Camps In Benue (Photos)

Nice Clapback: Singer, Terry-G Replies Follower Who Mocked Him For Drinking Sachet Water (Photos)

Politician Dies Few Hours After Being Sworn-in As Deputy Vice Chairman Of A Local Government In Oyo (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *