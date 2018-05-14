2019: Why We’re Backing Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

The Women and Youth Support Group says it believes that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has what it takes to turn the country’s economy around and create jobs for the teeming youths.

The National President, WAYS, Kemi Adesanya-Eboda, said in a statement on Sunday that it was for this reason that the group decided to back Atiku’s presidential ambition for 2019 and was also calling on others to queue behind the ex-VP.

According to Adesanya-Eboda, the group has realised that youths and women in the country are vital to Atiku’s ambition, hence, the need to reach out to them.

She said, “Atiku is vastly knowledgeable in the economy and will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country as well as involve more women in government if he becomes the President. The former Vice-President equally has the experience and mature disposition required to govern a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

“Atiku is an upright man who stands on the pillar of truth and social justice, who will bring the country out of its present socio-economic problems when he finally becomes the President of Nigeria.”

