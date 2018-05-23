23-year-old lady falls in love with her rich sugar daddy, 47, says they are now engaged (Photos)

A 23-year-old teacher, Anna Fuller from Ontario, Canada who started dating a rich accountant because of his money has revealed how she automatically fell in love with him after they recently got engaged.

The Early childhood educator who first met 47-year-old Rob Hunter, at a bar while she was out for her 17th birthday admitted in a recent interview with Mail Online that the relationship ‘ was about money’ when they started.

However, after they got to know each other, Anna said she developed ‘serious feelings’ for the father of two children and was impressed by the way he supported and cared for with all her issues and problems.

According to her, they have now been together for six years and she has accepted to be Rob’s wife after he popped the question while they were on holiday in Mexico earlier this month.

‘The night I was out for my birthday and he was out with his friend for the weekend, we met outside a bar – I told him I was 18,’ Anna recalled of their first meeting.

‘At first, it was about the money for me, as I was a young teenager who grew up in a pretty low-class family and I was used to being spoiled and getting whatever, I wanted regardless, so in my head the thought of an older man with security fit the bill – no pun intended.

After getting to know him, I decided I had serious feelings for him too and I think it was mainly because he let me be the loud, obnoxious teenager I was and accepted that about me; dealing with all my issues and problems like they were his.

‘He really cared, and he did everything in his power to show me that. I think what attracted him to me was my ability to always be able to have fun, I was super energetic and loud and funny.

‘Not to mention I was also much younger which at the start of our relationship I’m sure had an impact.

‘Although we do plan to get married one day – years from now not in the near future – we don’t plan on having children together he has two of his own, while I have five siblings and work with young children.

‘I also like to spoil and spend money on myself a lot, so I just don’t feel like kids are on the cards for me in general, or for us and our relationship.

‘Rob has two kids of his own and we get along. They’re teenagers so they’re kind of in the stage of doing their own thing now. I met them after eight months of dating Rob.’

Anna who now lives with Rob, also revealed that both families struggled to accept their relationship when they started, but later she received support from some of her folks except her mom who has vowed never speak to or met Rob.

‘At first, my family lost their minds. They were livid and the only person I had that accepted us from the start was my grandma and she passed away in January 2016

‘As of 2018 most of my family have come to be very accepting and supportive of our relationship. My mother still has never spoken to or met Rob and doesn’t have any intention to.

‘His family was a bit worried at first, but that quickly went away after actually meeting me. The only thing there is Rob’s brother and his brother’s wife can’t stand me.

‘Since we have gotten engaged – as of May this year. My whole family, except my mother and stepdad, have been very supportive same with Rob’s family as well.

On the problems, she has with fiance, the Early childhood educator says: ‘Our problems mainly consist of Rob not doing the laundry or dishes after I work nine-hour days with kids and I get frustrated because of it so I just nag until he does it.

