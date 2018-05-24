Local News

24 Persons Cheat Death As Boats Capsize In Lagos

 

File Photo

No fewer than 24 passengers escaped death by whiskers on Friday after to boats collided and capsized in Ojo area of Lagos State.

The accident, which occurred at about 7:45pm close to the Ojo Terminal involved two open fiber boats.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the incident, said one of the boats was driving at full capacity with 22 passengers, while the other had just the boat captain and deckhand on board.

“One boat was going from Liverpool to Ojo while the other was doing a return trip from same location.

“LASWA response team were able to rescue all passengers from the capsized boat and transported them to shore, no lives were lost,” Emmanuel said.

He said the affected boats (Toba Marine & Eco Lima) are presently in the custody of LASWA at the terminal until conclusion of investigations into what led to the collision.

Emmanuel attributed the success of rescuing all passengers alive to the fact that they were all putting on life jackets, which according to him also made rescue efforts a lot easier.

“All passengers on both boats were all putting on their life jackets. This is what we have been encouraging. Our agency has been on the forefront of leading the campaign that for no reason should anyone embark on a journey on water without putting on a life jacket. We have also gone a step further to distribute life jackets to encourage boat operators to enforce it,” the LASWA boss said.

