25 Year-Old Student Thrown Into Prison For Allegedly Killing His Girlfriend

Late Confidence Ebere was reportedly killed by the boyfriend

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-manuel, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the Ondo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP.

The plea of the accused, who was represented by his lawyer, Mr Yemi Salau, was not taken by the court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso told the court that the accused stabbed the victim with a knife on her chest, hands and legs which later resulted in her death.

According to the prosecutor, the accused committed the offence on May 15 about 2.45 p.m. at No.2, Dele Ojo St., Falodu, Oshinle Quarters, Akure.

The offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The court adjourned the case until June 26 for DPP’s advice.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria