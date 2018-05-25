25Years Anniversary: Michelle Obama Praises Husband, Shares Beautiful Story About Their Wedding

Former first lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, who has been married for almost 25 years, has taken to his Instagram to shower praises on her husband, Barrack, saying that she will choose her husband again, if she had to do it all over again

Michelle shared a photo of she and Barrack looking very happy on their wedding day. She also shared a story of an incident that occurred on their wedding day and reiterated that she would choose her hubby again and again.

She wrote: “You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night.

“Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

