26 Unusual Vehicle Wheels And Tyres Spotted On Roads (Photos)

One of the rare car tyres
These are very rare or unusual sights. They are vehicle wheels and tyres that do not conform to traditional convention.
Some of them are crafted to oppose the norm. Some of them are just plain weird. Others are simply, funny.
Autojosh presents some rather bizarre looking vehicle tyres spotted on the street.
See more photos:
