26 Years Later, ‘Living In Bondage’ To Get A Sequel As Kenneth Okonkwo, KOK Are Set To Feature

While speaking ahead of the premiere of ‘Crazy People’ movie, veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah, revealed that he is resurrecting a Nollywood classic, ‘Living in Bondage’.

In a chat with TheCable Lifestyle, the handsome actor said: “I’m working on ‘Living in Bondage’.”

“Myself and Charles Adeleke with this great director, Steve Gukas. We’re trying to do the sequel to ‘Living in Bondage’. I’m directing it and Steve is producing it.

“Charles Adeleke was the one that actually said let’s do a sequel to ‘Living in Bondage’. I asked him if he’s sure and he said yeah people will go and watch it.”

He also spoke about his challenges on the project and his concerns about the target audience, seeing as the original film was made two decades ago.

“Here’s the issue, at the time we originally shot ‘Living in Bondage’, about 20 years ago, the generation of those who actually saw it, I doubt if they go to the cinemas,” he said.

“So, now the issue is to balance the story. In 2015, we went to get the license from the original owner, Kenneth Nnebue. We went to look for him, we got the license and for two years we were having problems with writing the story.

“To get the demographic of those who originally watched it and the demographic of today. We’ve done over 10 drafts already before we finally came to this last one.”

When asked about the cast, Nouah said: “We still have Kenneth Okwonkwo, he’s very much there. We also have Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Kanayo O. Kanayo. Among the young actors we have Eyinna Nwigwe. I’m also acting in it.”

Francis Agu, Ngozi Nwosu, and Grace Ayozie are some of the stars who featured in the first installment of the movie.

