Members of Global Right and Civil Society groups on Monday in Abuja marked the ‘national day of mourning’ for all victims killed across in Nigeria.

Photos from the event have now emerged.

At the event,legendary Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia as well as former minister, Oby Ezekwesili, were spotted in attendance.

See more photographs below as captured by Olatunji Obasa.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria