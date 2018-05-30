Local News

30-Year-Old Woman Stoned To Death For Allegedly Having 11 Husbands

Stoning (File photo)

Somalia’s al-Shabaab insurgents stoned to death on Wednesday a woman it accused of having 11 husbands, residents of a town in the south of the country said.

Residents of Sablale town in Lower Shabelle region gathered to witness the stoning of the woman, Shukri Abdullahi, 30.

“Shukri Abdullahi and nine husbands, including her legal husband, were brought to the court, each saying she was his wife,” Mohamed Usama, al Shabaab’s governor for the Lower Shabelle region, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab is fighting to impose its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law in Somalia.

Courts set up by the militants do not allow legal representation or appeals.

Its members have handed out brutal punishments for religious infractions, including hacking limbs for alleged thieves.

Stoning suspected adulterers in one such punishment; the accused is buried neck-deep and then killed by rocks thrown by a crowd.

Both men and women have been stoned.

-Reuters/NAN

