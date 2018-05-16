300-Level Student Of Tai Solarin University Crushed To Death By Trailer (Graphic Photos)

The late Kofoworola Kuku Toheebah

A female student of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Kofoworola Kuku Toheebah has lost her life in a most sad manner after being crushed to death by a trailer, while on her way to the campus.

The sad incident took place today. Kuku before her death was a 300-Level Health Education student. She was said to have fallen from a bike taking her to school along the expressway, before being crushed by an oncoming trailer.

The sad incident led to a massive protest by the students, who blocked the Sagamu-Ijebu ode road.

Reacting, the Ogun state Federal Road Safety Corps advised people to use alternative routes.

The statement read: “TRAFFIC ADVISORY ON SAGAMU – IJEBU ODE EXPRESSWAY DUE TO A CRASH THAT KILLED A STUDENT OF TAI SOLARIN UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION IJEBU ODE – ADVISE TO MOTORISTS TO USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.

Due to a crash involving a female student of TAI SOLARIN UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION IJEBU ODE which led to the death of the female student, some students of the institution protesting the gruesome incident have blocked part of the the express road around ijagun junction. As at 1530hrs, while security operatives are trying to restore order, motorists are advised to use alternate routes like Benin – Ore – Ijebu Ode – Epe – Ajah road.

Signed Route Commander Florence Okpe, FRSC Public Education Officer,

Ogun State Command.

for Sector Commander, Ogun State Command.”

Other students have also expressed sadness saying:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria