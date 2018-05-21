34-year-old Nigerian-American virgin, Yvonne Orji, finds love at last (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Orji, who went viral in 2017 after she revealed that she will remain a virgin till marriage, has found love at 34 and she is already flaunting her man.

Yvonne Orji who gave us a Bae Watch alert, is currently dating a 27-year old former American football linebacker, Emmanuel Acho, who is an analyst on ESPN.

They both announced their relationship today on social media by posting photos on their pages.

The 34-year old actress captioned the love photo ; “Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday.”

Emmanuel, posted another loved up photo and wrote ; “[They] laugh at the days ahead”

Proverbs 31:25

