Entertainment, Gossip

34-year-old Nigerian-American virgin, Yvonne Orji, finds love at last (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Orji, who went viral in 2017 after she revealed that she will remain a virgin till marriage, has found love at 34 and she is already flaunting her man.

Yvonne Orji who gave us a Bae Watch alert, is currently dating a 27-year old former American football linebacker, Emmanuel Acho, who is an analyst on ESPN.

They both announced their relationship today on social media by posting photos on their pages.

The 34-year old actress captioned the love photo ; “Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday.”

Emmanuel, posted another loved up photo and wrote ; “[They] laugh at the days ahead”
Proverbs 31:25

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Here’s Why Davido might be in trouble if he leaves Chioma!

Tonto Dikeh shares details of her birthday retreat and amazing gifts to fans

Why I had sex, got pregnant outside marriage – Linda Ikeji

Maheeda is envious of her daughter’s body, says she will delete her IG account

Mercy Johnson and her kids, husband looking beautiful in matching outfits (Photos)

Retired Yahoo boy exposes ritual methods, speaks on eating Poo, running mad, using girls

If we obey God, Nigeria will change’ – VP, Yemi Osinbajo

#BBNaija: “Please f**k off and die!” – Ifu Ennada slams troll who called her a famzer

Beyoncé ‘buys her own church in New Orleans’ weeks after over 900 people stormed the Grace Cathedral church to worship her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *