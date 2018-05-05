5 things you need to know about Idowest, the new Artiste signed by Davido

We reported earlier that Davido has signed a new artiste named Idowest, he is a rapper.

He was announced as the latest member to Davido‘s DMW record label.

Idowest was officially unveiled as the newest addition to the powerhouse platform, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), by the label boss, Davido.

The rapper has been sighted in the company of Davido and other members of his label in recent times, but it wasn’t until last night when the O.B.O announced the deal via his Twitter handle.