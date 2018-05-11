Local News

56 Year-Old Man Lands In Serious Trouble After Stealing A Pot Of Soup In Ota

A pot of soup

A 56-year-old man, Tajudeen Lateef, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a food vendor’s shop and stealing pot of soup, and N10,000.

Lateef, who resides at Atan near Ota in Ogun, is being tried for stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

But the Police Prosecutor, Sgt . Mike Unah insisted that the accused committed the offence on May 3 at No. 27, Isiaka St., Oko-Oba, Agege, a Lagos suburb.

He said the accused broke into the shop of the complainant, Tawa Amusa, ransacked it and stole a pot of soup valued at N3,000, and N10,000.

He also stole a phone valued at N3,000 belonging to Jamiu Onifade, Unah told the court.

“The accused was, however, caught by some security guards who were near the scene”

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The offence carries a penalty of three years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until May 28.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

APC Crisis: Former Osun State Governor Dumps APC

The Day My Respect For Crime Buster, Abba Kyari Multiplied – Nigerian Journalist Tells Interesting Story

What ‘Angry’ Cesc Fabregas Did To Huddersfield Coach, Wagner After Chelsea’s 1-1 Draw

Read Cee-C and Tobi’s Full Interview With Mediaroom Hub

Doctor Accidentally Cuts Off Baby’s Head Inside Mother’s Womb During Birth

APC Chairmanship Tussle: Saraki, Dogara And Okorocha Back Oshiomhole

See The Unique Farewell Gift Andres Iniesta Got From Villarreal (Photo)

Former Governor’s Daughter, Kemi Olunloyo Struck By Thunder (Photos)

US-based Evangelist Makes New Prediction About The Future Of Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *