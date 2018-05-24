List of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria – NUC

In a bulletin dated May 14, the National Universities Commission (NUC) released a list of 58 illegal universities operating in Nigeria. The publication read, “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk.”
According to the NUC, certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for the purposes of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), employment and further studies
FULL LIST OF THE ILLEGAL UNIVERSITIES
University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria
Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses
University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses
Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state or any of its other campuses
Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi state or any of its other campuses
United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses
United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra state or any of its other campuses.
Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue state or any of its other campuses
UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers state or any of its other campuses
Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Pleateu state or any of its other campuses
The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria
Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria
Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria
Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria
West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria
Volta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria
JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus
Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria
St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre
Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria
Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria
Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra state
Open International University, Akure state
Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo
Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta state
Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja
Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers state
Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu state
Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja
Temple University, Abuja
Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria
National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State
University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu road, Lagos.
University of Education, Wenneba Ghana operating anywhere in Nigeria
Cape Coast University, Ghana operating in Nigeria
African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria
Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Oweri study centre
Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos
Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)
Career Light Resources Centre, Jos
University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT
Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State
Kaduna Business School, Kaduna
Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State
West African Union University, in collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria operating anywhere in Nigeria
Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, Ikotun, Lagos