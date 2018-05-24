List of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria – NUC

In a bulletin dated May 14, the National Universities Commission (NUC) released a list of 58 illegal universities operating in Nigeria. The publication read, “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk.”

According to the NUC, certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for the purposes of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), employment and further studies

FULL LIST OF THE ILLEGAL UNIVERSITIES

University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria

Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses

University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses

University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses

Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state or any of its other campuses

Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi state or any of its other campuses

United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses

United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra state or any of its other campuses.

Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue state or any of its other campuses

UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers state or any of its other campuses

Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Pleateu state or any of its other campuses

The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria

Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria

Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria

Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria

West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria

Volta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria

JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus

Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria

St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre

Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria

Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria

Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra state

Open International University, Akure state

Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo

Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta state

Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja

Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers state

Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu state

Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja

Temple University, Abuja

Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria

National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State

University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu road, Lagos.

University of Education, Wenneba Ghana operating anywhere in Nigeria

Cape Coast University, Ghana operating in Nigeria

African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria

Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Oweri study centre

Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)

Career Light Resources Centre, Jos

University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT

Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State

Kaduna Business School, Kaduna

Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State

West African Union University, in collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria operating anywhere in Nigeria

Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, Ikotun, Lagos