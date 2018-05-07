Local News

7 Facts About Isyaku Rabiu, The Nigerian Billionaire Who Died In London Hospital

Certain facts have emerged about the Nigerian billionaire, Isyaku Rabiu, who passed away in a London hospital recently.

Isyaku Rabiu

Messages of condolence have been pouring in from eminent Nigerians to the family.

Although not much was heard about him in the years leading to his death, Rabiu was one of the richest Nigerians around.

Below are seven things you probably didn’t know about him:

1. Rabiu was born on October 9, 1928 into the family of Muhammadu Rabiu Dan Tinki in Bichi, Kano State.

2. His father was an Islamic scholar who ran his own quranic school.

3. He established his holding company, Isyaku Rabiu & Sons in 1952.

4. His company started off trading in sewing machines, religious books and bicycles; and, later, textiles.

5. As at the time of his death, Isyaku Rabiu & Sons had a history of investment in manufacturing, insurance, banking and real estate.

6. Rabiu was, until his death, a Tijjaniya Muslim leader.

7. Isyaku Rabiu is a billionaire and a philanthropist.

Via Wiki

