7 Nigerian Celebrities With The Most Adorable Twin Children



Children, they say, are gifts from God, but when you have two at once and they are super stylish and cute, you are definitely beyond blessed. The pictures of these celeb twin kids are so adorable, you would want to have them.

Just don't go kidnapping any kids. Nigeria has enough problems on her plate already.







Here are some top celebrities with eye candy twin kids in no particular order:

1. Ty Bello



Singer turned celebrity photographer, Toyin Bello and her hubby Kashetu welcomed their bundles of joy after nine years of marriage. Christian and Christopher, two baby boys arrived in a US hospital on October 10.

2. Muma Gee:

Ceaser and Cleo arrived to the family of singer, Muma Gee and Prince Eke in April, 2014. Surprisingly, Muma Gee stayed back in Nigeria to have her twin babies unlike most celebrities.



