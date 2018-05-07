Entertainment, Gossip

7 Nigerian Celebrities With The Most Adorable Twin Children


Children, they say, are gifts from God, but when you have two at once and they are super stylish and cute, you are definitely beyond blessed. The pictures of these celeb twin kids are so adorable, you would want to have them.

Just don’t go kidnapping any kids. Nigeria has enough problems on her plate already.



Here are some top celebrities with eye candy twin kids in no particular order:

1. Ty Bello

READ ALSO:  Why we didn’t renew Chidinma’s contract – Ill Bliss


Singer turned celebrity photographer, Toyin Bello and her hubby Kashetu welcomed their bundles of joy after nine years of marriage. Christian and Christopher, two baby boys arrived in a US hospital on October 10.

2. Muma Gee:
Ceaser and Cleo arrived to the family of singer, Muma Gee and Prince Eke in April, 2014. Surprisingly, Muma Gee stayed back in Nigeria to have her twin babies unlike most celebrities.


Trending Now:



Tags

You may also like

Top 10 Celebrities Davido Has Helped And Why They Will Never Forget Him

Davido slams fan who called him a kid for flaunting his wealth, Burna boy reacts

Don Jazzy And BankyW React To Tekno & Danfo Drivers’ Reconciliation

“Mummy and I” – Adorable photos of Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle

My Sweet Romance with a 55-Year Old Woman in Port Harcourt – NYSC Member

12-photos-prove-alex-best-dressed-stylish-female-housemate-bbnaija

Meet top 10 Yoruba actors and their beautiful wives (Photos)

Check out these beautiful photos of Moji Olaiya’s daughter, Adunoluwa Farombi

“Accept that you were wrong, apologize and then try to be a better person” – Tobi advises Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *