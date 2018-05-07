Entertainment, Gossip

7 photos that prove Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife is a swag prince



Boluwatife is the first son of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid. He recently clocked 7 a couple of days of ago with his mother, Shola Ogudu, writing a heartfelt piece celebrating him.

She wrote:

Welcome to the 7-year-olds club!
Consider yourself one of the lucky few because not every 7-year-old can be as COOL and WISE as you.
And As you grow older and bigger, you’re also growing even more COOLER and WISER.

Seven is such a great age to be because you are now ready to explore more and learn more and I pray that this year marks the beginning of your most exciting years yet.
I’ve always believed that SEVEN is a very lucky number, And now that you’re turning SEVEN years old, expect this year to be a very lucky year,
And what our Lord God has started in our lives He shall finish to PERFECTION in Jesus name.

And I Thank You Lord for a New Day, A New Dawn, A New Year in your Life BOLUWATIFEMI 🙏🏻❤ Mummy Loves You UNCONDITIONALY forever and a day more.

Happy 7th Birthday My Young CEO @czar_czarina
Now let’s proceed to making the veryyyyy best of today. *whoopwhoop* 🍾 🥂

Boluwatife even at 7 owns a clothing line already! The young chap is growing up into a charismatic young fella. He is also taking his first steps into modelling which is probably appropriate since the boy has got swag!


Checkout photos below of the young Bolu swaggin’ it up:
1.

2.

3.


