Trending

70-year-old woman claims she is 6 months pregnant with her eighth child

Maria de la Luz from Sinaloa has left many people in her community stunned after she revealed she was expecting her 8th child.

Speaking with reporters from her Mazatlan home, a city in the Mexican, she showed ultrasound reports as evidence, stating that she was told it’s a girl. She however did not state how she conceived the baby, be it IVF or any similar procedures.

Maria who is 6 months gone in her pregnancy, stated that she first suspected that she was pregnant 3 months ago. She said, My legs hurt and I was vomiting and felt dizzy. Now they have done around 10 ultrasounds in a private clinic and in the (public) social security hospital. The doctors could not believe it,’

Maria said some of her children were not happy with the news that she was pregnant, saying they told her she was too old for ‘those things’.

She has an appointment with a gynecologist on July 18 and she said she is expecting to have a cesarean-delivery because of her age.

 

The ultrasound

-naij


You may also like

Man Who Killed His Own Girlfriend Ordered To Marry Her Dead Body In Imo

Why I ditched Celibacy – Linda Ikeji

Offa Robbery: Police Nab More Key Suspects (Photos)

Why Buhari won’t declare herdsmen terrorists – Fani-Kayode

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Portaits Revealed!

106 Cocaine Capsules Worth $900,000 Found in Woman’s Stomach

‘God made you like that and loves you like that’ – What Pope Told Gay man

Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce Over Comment Made Against APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *