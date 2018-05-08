8 women accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment

At least eight women have accused A-list actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

One woman who wished to remain anonymous told CNN that Morgan allegedly got too comfortable with her while she was working as a production assistant for the movie “Going In Style.”

She said Morgan often touched her inappropriately and made comments about her clothing and body on a daily basis.

Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

She said he was never able to lift her skirt up because she would move away, but claims he would try again. Eventually, she said, “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Another woman told the outlet that Morgan sexually harassed her multiple times when she was working on the 2012 movie “Now You See Me.”

“He did comment on our bodies,” the second accuser said. “We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,” she said.

