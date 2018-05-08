News

8-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Mistakenly Falling Into A Well In Kano

A young boy has paid with his life after he unknowningly fell into a well in Tamburawa Gabas town of Kano State.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 7.30 am.

He said the deceased was sent by his mother to go and fetch water in the well.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Tuesday) from a ward head, Isa Garba, at about 7:30am that a boy had fallen into a well.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 7:42am.

“Yusuf was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead; his corpse was handed to the Ward Head, Isa Garba,” the spokesman said.

Mohammed therefore advised parents who had wells in their homes, to raise their height and provide covers for same, to protect children.

-NAN


