9 Persons Died in Fresh Taraba Attack – Police

The Police Command in Taraba on Wednesday confirmed the death of nine persons in early morning attacks on Tutuwa community in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, told newsmen that a yet-to-be-identified armed militia must have carried out the deadly attack.

Mr Misal said that Aliyu Tafida, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, of the command, and heads of other security agencies in the state had already moved in to assess the situation.

Rimansikwe Karma, the Chairman of Ussa Local Government Council, while also confirming the attack to newsmen, added that three people were injured.

Mr Karma said that the attackers rounded up the village at about 5 a.m. and launched the attack when members of the community were going for early morning prayers.

-NAN

