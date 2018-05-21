A Review Of The Multi-million Naira Bentley Mulsanne Linda Ikeji Ordered For Herself And Unborn Son (Photos)

TORI News reported earlier that popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, broke the news on Sunday afternoon with a lengthy post on her blog that she is pregnant and is expecting to give birth to a boy few months after she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend who recently relocated back to Nigeria.

The Imo State-born top blogger and enterprenuer who obviously could not contain her joy, also revealed in the post that she is about to break the bank for her unborn son and has already ordered a multi-million naira Bentley Mulsanne.

She wrote; “You guys think DJ Khaled is obsessed with his son, Asahd? Wait until this one gets here. He’s not even here yet and I already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne for us. I swear! Lol. Like, I can’t keep calm. Oh and please, nannies, stay away from me. I’ve got this covered! Thank you. Lol.

“Sometimes when I’m lying down and I feel him moving around inside me (he’s so hyper already, constantly moving around…lol), I just get up and cradle my tummy and smile. Lol. I can’t wait for these months to go by so I can meet him. My own son!”

Although, the blogger didn’t state the model of the car, but according to a new research, the Bentley Mulsanne will cost atleast N100 million.

Below are some of the features of the Bentley Mulsanne.

The luxucy car Linda ordered

1. The Bentley Mulsanne is a British handmade full-size luxury car produced by Bentley Motors Limited in the United Kingdom.

Engine: V8 twin turbo

Power: 505 hp

Torque: 752 lb⋅ft

Top Speed: 190 mph

Transmission: 8 – speed automatic

2. Exterior: The front design of the Mulsanne looks more cool with an extended wheelbase model, it carries the same Bentley Signature Grille. The celebrity blogger had to go for Luxury and elegance.

3. Interior: The Mulsanne has a leather quilted seats, accessible bottle and cup holders, and all other accessories that will make the celebrity blogger and her unborn baby comfortable.

4. It also has it’s own personal cooler that keeps one’s drink or milk chilled. Perhaps, this explains why Linda Ikeji had to opt in for this particular luxury car.

6. Each 505 hp engine takes 30 hours to build while the entire car takes nine to twelve weeks to produce.

