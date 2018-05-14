‘A woman is to be loved and appreciated’ – Wizkid says amidst rumours that he is dating Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian music act, Starboy Wizkid is doing nothing to quell the rumours about him being in a relationship with Tiwa Savage and everything to fuel it.

Yesterday, he shared a cryptic message on social media concerning women and how much they are to be loved and appreciated because they are the Earth and mother of creation.

Wizkid who also celebrated his first son’s birthday yesterday wrote:

A woman is to be loved and appreciated…Woman is an earth, the mother of creation..Must Love woman🌹❤️🦅

Although, yesterday was Mother’s day so it is assumed that this was his message in celebration of the special day, considering the fact that he has three babymamas however, not many people thought so

.

Source — Akpraise