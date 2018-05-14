Entertainment, Gossip

‘A woman is to be loved’- Wizkid makes cryptic post amid rumor of dating Tiwa Savage

These two must be really enjoying what they are doing to their fans at the moment.

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has shared a rather cryptic message on social media concerning women. The star appears to be shaking a table, and all the women are sitting on it.

The singer who is rumored to be dating Tiwa Savage made a cryptic post via his Twitter handle.

Wizkid wrote about women being loved and appreciated.. And we definitely got the message he sent.

Could it also be lyrics of a new song, we can’t say yet

He tweeted ;

A woman is to be loved and appreciated…Woman is an earth, the mother of creation..Must Love woman”🌹❤🦅

