Actor, Adebayo Salami Marks His Birthday With Colleagues, Jide Kosoko & Mr Latin (Photos)

Veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as ‘Oga Bello” is a year older today and some of his colleagues, the likes of Jide Kosoko and Mr Latin, came together to honor him with an intimate party.



Mr Latin shared the photo and wrote:

Its a great honour to celebrate with a living legend on his birthday…daddy may Almighty Allah continue to bless you, protect you and make you happy all the days of your life..congratulations daddy


