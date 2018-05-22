Local News

Actor Jet Li Looking Unrecognizable In New Photos Amid Battle With ‘Hyperthyroidism’

 

Jet Li, then and now

A picture allegedly of the popular martial artist, Jet Li, has alarmed fans and raised questions about the 55-year-old action star’s health.

Long known for his youthful looks and acrobatic moves spanning decades of action movies, in recent years, Li has battled hyperthyroidism, a condition that can cause fatigue and weight loss and that has previously ignited rumors of Li’s declining health.

The South China Morning Post reported on Saturday that fans were “praying for his health” after the emergence of the photo, which was said to have taken at a temple in Tibet and has been widely shared. Others have speculated that the man they believe is Li looks older because of bad lighting or the angle.

As the photo continue to make the rounds on social media, Jet Li’s manager, Steven Chasman, on Monday, said that it was just a bad photo of someone who is 55-years-old.

“He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it,” Chasman told the Washington Post, adding that he has spoken with Li’s assistant.

For years Li was one of the most electrifying martial arts actors in the world. A national wushu champion, he broke out in film after portraying the legendary folk hero Wong Fei-hung in the “Once Upon a Time in China” series.

His fights, though choreographed and sometimes employing wire tricks, evinced a fierce athleticism and fluidity of movement. He would then branch out to American and European productions such as “Romeo Must Die,” “The Expendables” and “Kiss of the Dragon,” where his character subdued a room full of French police singlehandedly.

Even after going to Hollywood, Li would continue to work with Chinese directors, such as Zhang Yimou in “Hero.”

Diagnosed with an overactive thyroid in 2010, Li said in 2013 that he was uncertain if he could continue working but was determined to, according to the Associated Press. “I’m in pain, but I’m not suffering. I’m happy,” he said, adding that he took medication.

Last year, the Beijing-born actor said during a dinner for his charity, One Foundation, that his illness kept returning.

Speculation about Li’s health has bubbled up before. In 2016, he dispelled rumors that his illness was worsening and that he needed a wheelchair, telling Singaporean journalists that “even my friends are concerned and are asking how I am,” according to the Straits Times.

“There is nothing to worry about my health,” he said, joking that, “I’m not sure which wheelchair company is putting out such news to sell more wheelchairs. Perhaps someone wants me to be a spokesman for their wheelchairs.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Army, Other Security Agencies Patrol South-East Cities On Show Of Force Over Threats By IPOB

17-Year-Old Undergraduate Arrested While Trying To Kill Uber Driver In Lagos (Photo)

Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner’s Wife And 3 Children In Zamfara

APC Must Go – Obasanjo Takes Message To Yoruba Leaders

Why You Should Consume Vegetables And Olive Oil – New Research Reveals

Nigeria Coach Reveals Mission For Atletico Tie

Unai Emery Reveals How He Will Build New Arsenal Team

Chioma Chukwuka Shares Photo Of Her Mother’s Grave, Remembers Her 5 Years After

Shocking: Obasanjo Space Centre Is Currently Too Broke To Make Staff ID

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *