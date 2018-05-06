Entertainment

Actor, Kelechi Udegbe stars in new documentary series, Kelechi’s Quest – Watch Episode 1

Actor, Kelechi Udegbe is the star of a new documentary series, Kelechi’s Quest. The documentary series spotlights the challenges faced by low and medium income earners in Lagos to secure livable shelter and proffers solutions towards providing affordable housing to this class of residents.

In this episode, Kelechi – who is known for his work on Ojuju (2014), Kpians: The Feast of Souls (2014), and Nigerian Prince (2018) – reflects with Lagos residents, Abiodun Majolagbe and Femi Egbayelo on the sufficiency of and accessibility to government housing projects in different parts of the city. He also meets with town planner, Abdulfatai Anofi who sheds light on the suitability and efficiency of government intervention in the housing sector in Lagos.

Directed by filmmaker, Deji Akinpelu, the series is supported by Arctic Infrastructure in partnership with the Heinrich Böll Foundation.

Follow the conversation using the hashtag #KelechisQuest on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

See the video here:


