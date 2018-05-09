Actor Kunle Afod’s Wife Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Four Children Through CS (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod’s wife has revealed she gave birth to their four children through CS. She made the revelation while posting some photos and counting down to the 1st birthday party of their 4th child.







She wrote:

Thank you lord Jesus 🙏 Am a survivor 🙏 4 ceaserian 🙏4 healthy boys 🙏 Am grateful lord 🙏 Yiyenitemi big 1 loading #june7th 😍❤️ #morepictures #oyaslide👉

Kunle Afod hails from Ibadan Oyo state in Nigeria is the first child from the family of 4 and he had his primary education in Festac Lagos, concluding it at Owo in Ondo state.

He then had his secondary education at command secondary school, Jos. Kunle started his theater training under Ben Tomoloju Jide Ogungbade and Jahman Anikulapo later he joined Awada kerikeri by Adebayo Salami.kunle

Kunle has stared in several movies which includes Wura Ati Fadaka, Awolu Ati Awawu, Orindola, Ijewuru and the list goes on and on. He is also a movie producer with over twenty movies to his credit. He is happily married with kids