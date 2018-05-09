Entertainment, Gossip

Actor Kunle Afod’s Wife Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Four Children Through CS (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod’s wife has revealed she gave birth to their four children through CS. She made the revelation while posting some photos and counting down to the 1st birthday party of their 4th child.



READ ALSO:  Photos Of Singer Burna Boy Smoking Early In The Morning To ‘Heal’

She wrote:
Thank you lord Jesus 🙏 Am a survivor 🙏 4 ceaserian 🙏4 healthy boys 🙏 Am grateful lord 🙏 Yiyenitemi big 1 loading #june7th 😍❤️ #morepictures #oyaslide👉

Kunle Afod hails from Ibadan Oyo state in Nigeria is the first child from the family of 4 and he had his primary education in Festac Lagos, concluding it at Owo in Ondo state.

He then had his secondary education at command secondary school, Jos. Kunle started his theater training under Ben Tomoloju Jide Ogungbade and Jahman Anikulapo later he joined Awada kerikeri by Adebayo Salami.kunle

Kunle has stared in several movies which includes Wura Ati Fadaka, Awolu Ati Awawu, Orindola, Ijewuru and the list goes on and on. He is also a movie producer with over twenty movies to his credit. He is happily married with kids


Tags

You may also like

“I Am Grateful To Everyone That Vouched For Me” – Niniola On #Headies2018 Performance

Why Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will keep a close eye on Chelsea’s Willian this summer

“Thanks for paving the way for all of us” – Read actor Femi Adebayo’s heartwarming birthday message to his father

“I Killed My Step-Daughter Because She Irritates Me”- 15year old Housewife Speaks

PSG ‘Exploring the Feasibility’ of Signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Actor Murphy Afolabi Having a nice time in Toronto After his birthday (photos)

“God Will Answer Your Prayers Even With A 90 Inches Long Wig & Fingernails” – Tonto Dikeh Says

Chelsea Reportedly Ready to Take €20m Loss on Alvaro Morata Amid Juventus Talk

“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *