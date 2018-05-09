Entertainment, Gossip

Actor Murphy Afolabi Having a nice time in Toronto After his birthday (photos)


Actor murphy afolabi is having it liit in canada as more adorable photos of him surfaces online

Four days ago he celebrated his birthday, he also received many birthday wishes from industry mates
colleagues.



Cool boss…. Bless on

The actor and movie producer who clocks 43 years old today, shared photos on his Instagram page.

He thanked all who came to celebrate with him.

The lavish birthday bash had other colleagues in attendance, including veteran actress Lola Alao.

Murphy Afolabi was born in 1974 in Osogbo

Photo below:


