Actor Odunlade Adekola bags BSc from Unilag, shares photo from his Convocation

Nigerian Actor and iconic meme guy, Odunlade Adekola, graduated from the University Of Lagos with a Bachelor’s Degree In Business Administration.

He posted a picture of himself in his graduation attire and the caption “Glory Be To God” on his Instagram page a couple of hours ago.

Trust fans and followers who have flooded his comment section to congratulate him on this new feather he has added to his cap.

Congratulations Odunlade Adekola on this new achievement as you deceive some accolades.

Odunlade Adekola celebrates son on his birthday

A few weeks ago, the celebration mood kicked off in the house of the Adekolas when the actor celebrated the fifth birthday of his son, Adedotun.

The hilarious actor had taken to his Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where he posted a photo of the really cute son, wishing him a happy birthday.

“ADEDOTUN ADEKOLA, I know you have been counting down for like a month to your day. Thank God, the day has come. Happy birthday to you ADEDOTUN. Enjoy your day, Our son,” he wrote.

