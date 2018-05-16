Entertainment, Gossip

Actress, Aisha Abimbola ‘Omoge Campus’ passes on

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning once again as popular actress, Aisha Abimbola otherwise called ‘Omoge Campus’ has been reported dead at 46.

The pretty Yoruba actress reportedly died of breast cancer last night in Canada, according to her colleague, Bisola Badmus.

Bisola Badmus, who shared the news on Instagram wrote;

“Gone so soon RIP omogecampus.”

Aishat Abimbola began her career in Nollywood in 2001, the moniker ‘Omoge Campus’ was as a result of her performance in a film with the same title which broke into limelight.

