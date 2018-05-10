Actress Dayo Amusa replies follower who slammed her for exposing her

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa shared a throwback cleavage baring photo on her Instagram page and a follower slammed her for the exposure.
She had a reply for him.
He commented;
“Wow to bad of u opening ur breast outside u re old already no market to sell in ur body dayo am sorry about this Muslim woman stop that am sorry once again”
She replied;
Trending Now:
“@hydeedonokolo use of English is affecting you. Don’t bring your hypocritical religious talk to my page. Unfollow bottom is there on your page to use.”
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!